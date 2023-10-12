Photo Release

October 12, 2023 Maritime collision probe: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino conducts a motu proprio investigation on the recent maritime collision at the Bajo de Masinloc on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Tolentino, chair of the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Specialty Zones, said the committee will also hear Senate Bill Nos. 78, 462, 1490, 2395 and 2438 which seek to establish the Archipelagic Sea Lanes in the country's archipelagic waters authored by Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Senators Jinggoy Estrada, Ramon Bong Revilla, Win Gatchalian and Raffy Tulfo. “The purpose of this hearing is to craft appropriate remedial legislation as well as to establish the criminal jurisdiction of, if any, the nationality of the ship involved, the penal jurisdiction, administrative jurisdiction, and to give justice to the three victims (who died during the incident) as well as the 11 surviving crew members,” Tolentino said. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said FV Dearyn, a Filipino fishing vessel, was rammed by the Pacific Anna, a commercial crude tanker, while preparing to fish around 4:40 am on October 2, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)