Photo Release

October 12, 2023 On humanitarian grounds: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, during Thursday’s investigation of the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, October 12, 2023, on the collision at the Bajo de Masinloc where three Filipino fishermen died, appeals for the immediate compensation for the victims of the incident on “humanitarian grounds.” Padilla said the poverty-stricken families of the victims could not understand legal terms like what are stated in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). “"You are too legalistic. They don't understand that UNCLOS... Our countrymen are confused there. We can't explain what sovereignty is, what sovereign rights are," he said in Filipino. "To tell you the truth, the fishermen are not technologically advanced, they don’t even have radio, they don’t even have radar... If we will wait for the court to decide this will take years. The collision is about a big ship and a very obsolete fishing vessel," he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)