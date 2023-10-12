Photo Release

October 12, 2023 Faster compensation for sea mishap victims: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel Jr. advises concerned government agencies to make a direct appeal to the owner of crude oil tanker Pacific Anna to compensate the Filipino fishermen who were either killed or traumatized by the sea mishap when the tanker rammed into their fishing vessel near Scarborough Shoal last October 2. “Does international law prevent a state or a vessel from just compromising and speed up everything? I hope we won’t be too legalistic when it comes to this. Actually, if the victims are entitled to compensation, international law does not prevent paying the entire amount or paying an initial amount,” Pimentel said during the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones hearing Thursday, October 12, 2023. Pimentel pointed out that appealing to the government of Marshall islands, who is our friend and ally, would get faster compensation for the victims. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)