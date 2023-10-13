Photo Release



Bong Go champions welfare of military personnel as he gives assistance to soldiers: Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, personally provided support and assistance to soldiers at the 39th Infantry Battalion, 10th Infantry Division (10ID) in Barangay Poblacion, Makilala, Cotabato on Monday, October 9.

The senator and his team distributed grocery packs to 485 military personnel and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients.