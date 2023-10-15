Photo Release

October 15, 2023 Dela Rosa conducts ocular inspection and dialogue, visits mass grave at Socorro: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa leads the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs in an ocular inspection on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Sitio Kapihan, Socorro, Surigao del Norte, where the controversial and alleged cult Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated (SBSI) built an enclave. Dela Rosa also visited the supposed “cemetery” inside the 353-hectare protected area, where more than 20 graves of children were found. In his consultation with members of SBSI, the senator observed: “It's like they're hiding something, covering up something because their answers are uniform. You haven't asked yet, they already have a ready answer. You can see that they are prepared.” Dela Rosa also ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the cause of children's deaths and other allegations that cropped up during the ocular inspection. (Adrian Bautista, Office of Sen. Dela Rosa/Senate PRIB)