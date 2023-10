Photo Release

October 15, 2023 Pia pushes new sport: Padel for the Philippines: After an exhibition game to help introduce padel to members of the media, Senator Pia Cayetano poses with entrepreneur and fellow enthusiast Nico Bolzico, Play Padel Philippines Coach Bryan Casao, and EJ Obiena, Asia's pole-vault king and the world's second-ranked pole-vaulter.