Photo Release

October 16, 2023 Pandesal on World Bread Day and World Pandesal Day: Senator Cynthia Villar and Mr. Wilson Lee lead the distribution of pandesal at Kamuning Bakery on Monday, October 16, in celebration of the World Pandesal Day. **** Namahagi sina Senator Cynthia Villar at Mr Wilson Lee ng pandesal sw Kamuning Bakery noong Lunes, October 16, sa pagdiriwang ng World Pandesal Day.