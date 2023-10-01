Photo Release

October 17, 2023 Rules on government bidding: Sen. Sonny Angara leads discussions on various measures seeking to amend Republic Act No. (RA) 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act during the Committee on Finance hearing Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Angara asked resource persons whether the private sector is allowed to become procurement agents, especially in the absence of government agency experts. The Finance Committee chairperson cited as an example the case of the Department of Transportation, which he said, has a steep learning curve. Atty. Dennis Santiago, Executive Director V of the Government Procurement Policy Board–Technical Support (GPPB-TSO), told Angara that while RA 9184 does not prohibit the participation of the private sector in government biddings, there’s a need to craft rules on that particular purpose. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)