Photo Release

October 17, 2023 Key role in WPS: Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III stresses the role of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in protecting the country's resources in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). As the Finance Subcommittee B resumed its deliberation on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Agriculture and its attached agencies Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the Senate Minority Leader commended the BFAR for its involvement in patrol operations and in encouraging Filipino fishers to return to their traditional fishing grounds in the WPS. "Be aware of your very critical role, not only with your mandate, but even with [protecting] our exclusive economic zone," Pimentel said in mixed English and Filipino. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)