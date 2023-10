Photo Release

October 17, 2023 Senate thwarts cyberattack: Sec. Renato Bantug, Jr. shows a report detailing the spike in cyberattacks on the Senate website just an hour after the reported hacking of the House of Representatives' website last Sunday. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Bantug said the Senate immediately beefed up its cybersecurity measures after last Sunday’s hacking attempt. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)