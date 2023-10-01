Photo Release



Villar joins PBBM at Rice Congress: Sen. Cynthia Villar joins President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the opening of the International Rice Congress at PICC in Pasay City. As chairperson of the Senate agriculture and food committee, Villar has been crafting and pushing laws that increase rice production and improve the earnings of Filipino farmers.

Kasama ni Sen. Cynthia Villar si President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa opening ng International Rice Congress na idinaos sa PICC sa Pasay City. Bilang chairperson ng Senate agriculture and food committee, gumagawa at isinusulong ni ang mga batas para mapataas ang produksyon ng bigas at mapabuti ang kita ng mga Pilipinong magsasaka.