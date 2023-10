Photo Release

October 18, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian underscored the imperative role of schools in safeguarding students from the perils of hazing, emphasizing the legal obligation for educational institutions to take proactive measures. This comes in the wake of the death of 25-year-old Aldrin Bravente, a student from the Philippine College of Criminology, who was allegedly killed in a hazing incident. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN