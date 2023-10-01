Photo Release

October 18, 2023 What’s in a name: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero presides over the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education hearing on several higher education-related measures Wednesday, October 18, 2023. During discussions on Senate Bill No. 2448 which seeks to amend the Polytechnic University of the Philippines' (PUP) charter, Escudero asked whether it is necessary to change the name of the public university to National Polytechnic University as it seeks autonomy from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED). “What’s in the name Chair Popoy [De Vera]? So, what if I call PUP as National Polytechnic University? That doesn’t automatically carry with it institutional autonomy, right?” the senator asked. CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera III said that unless by law they don’t have institutional autonomy, changing PUP’s name carries with it institutional autonomy. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)