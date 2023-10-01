Photo Release

October 18, 2023 Looking into DepEd's 'Matatag' Curriculum: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the Committee on Basic Education's motu propio inquiry into the "MATATAG Curriculum" of the Department of Education (DepEd) Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Describing the recently-launched program as the "single most important reform" undertaken by the DepEd, Gatchalian asked officials about the features of the MATATAG Curriculum as well as the possible implementation gaps and budgetary requirements. The committee chairperson stressed the need to review the basic education curriculum amid the decline in learner competency. "I call it the software that feeds into the brains of our learners. And our learners will be our future workforce and future citizens of this country," Gatchalian said. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)