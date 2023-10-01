Photo Release

October 18, 2023 History must be taught properly: Sen. Robinhood Padilla expresses interest in the Department of Education’s (DepEd) MATATAG Curriculum but wonders how Philippine history should be taught to the youth under the new program. During Wednesday’s hearing October 18, 2023 of the Committee on Basic Education chaired by Sen. Win Gatchalian, Padilla said it is very important that the country’s history must be properly taught to the grade school pupils. ”I am very interested in the Matatag Curriculum and I want to ask how history should be taught under the new curriculum because history is very important for our young people for them to know where we came from because we will be stronger (as a country) if we know what is our origin,” Padilla said in Filipino. The MATATAG Curriculum seeks to decongest the current K to 12 Curriculum which includes a reduction in the number of competencies and is more focused on the development of foundational skills such as literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills for kindergarten to Grade 7 pupils. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)