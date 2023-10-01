Photo Release

October 18, 2023 Six hours must not be wasted hours: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during Wednesday’s hearing of the Committee on Basic Education October 18, 2023 on the Matatag curriculum of the Department of Education (DepEd), explains that not all students could master the more than 100 competencies in 180 days. As per DepEd standard, Pimentel said the students are measured quarterly and there should be intervention for those lagging behind as proposed in a bill filed by Sen. Win Gatchalian. When told that the intervention should include the family in ensuring that the students receive help, Pimentel said the family should not be faulted for the failure of the student to learn or master the competencies. “Is the home participation indispensable to the improvement of the child... the student should have already improved (inside the classroom). How many hours does a student spend in school? Six hours at the least. Those six hours must not be wasted hours. Even if it's not complemented by home study or home tutoring, we should have measured the kid’s improvement in that six hours in school,” Pimentel said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)