Photo Release

October 19, 2023 Jinggoy pushes for institutionalization of ‘Bantay Dagat’ volunteers: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada files a bill seeking to institutionalize “sea wardens” or “Bantay Dagat” volunteers as force multipliers to civilian law enforcement agencies protecting municipal waters of coastal municipalities from abuse and destruction. In his Senate Bill No. 2464 or the proposed Bantay Dagat Welfare and Incentives Act, Estrada proposed the institutionalization of incentives and benefits for Bantay Dagat volunteers as he acknowledged the risks that the work poses to the lives of the workers. (Senate PRIB/Voltaire Domingo)