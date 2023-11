Photo Release

November 4, 2023 Victorias City: All election workers, both teachers and non-teachers, should have already received their well-deserved full honoraria, especially now that the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) are officially over, and all winners have been proclaimed, according to Senator Win Gatchalian. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN