Photo Release

November 9, 2023 Pimentel has no problem with OP’s confidential funds: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during the marathon plenary session on Thursday, November 9, 2023, says that he has no problem with the grant of confidential funds (CF) to the Office of the President (OP) even if it is a civilian office. Pimentel noted that under a joint circular on the entitlement, release, use, reporting, and audit of confidential and intelligence funds, confidential expenses are expenses related to surveillance activities in civilian government agencies that are intended to support the mandate or operations of the agency. “I have no issue with a grant of confidential funds to the Office of the President, a civilian government agency with multi-dimensional, multi-faceted operations, responsibilities, and tasks. I have no problem with the concept of granting," Pimentel said. The OP is proposing a P2.25-billion CF for next year. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)