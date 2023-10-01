Photo Release

November 9, 2023 A night filled with fun and laughter: Incumbent and former senators take a break from their usual busy schedules to celebrate the 107th anniversary of the Senate of the Philippines through the annual Senate Reunion Dinner at Ayuntamiento de Manila, Intramuros, Manila, Wednesday, November 8, 2023. During the traditional dinner, the senators were serenaded by artists Isay Alvarez and Robert Sena and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra String Quartet. “Thank you for coming out to celebrate the 107th Anniversary of the Senate. It is an honor to be among such an illustrious group of legislators upon whose shoulders we now stand, and on whose work this country is anchored to,” Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri said in his speech. (Senate PRIB Photos)