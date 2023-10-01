Photo Release

November 9, 2023 Teachers’ responsibilities to students: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa appeals to the Department of Education (DepEd) to constantly remind its teachers about their legal responsibilities to students during Thursday’s deliberation on November 9, 2023 on the proposed 2024 budget of the agency. “I would like to appeal to the DepEd to remind always their teachers about the legal doctrine of ‘loco parentis’ which emphasizes the legal responsibilities of the teachers who are entrusted by the parents to take care of their children,” Dela Rosa said, citing Article 218 of the Family Code of the Philippines. “My appeal to them (DepEd) is that even without the confidential funds, I hope we can make sure that there are no more children who will be recruited by the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in the mountains to fight against our government,” he added. Dela Rosa made the plea following a report that the CPP-NPA is recruiting from the senior high schools (Grade 11 and 12) which are under the supervision of the DepEd. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)