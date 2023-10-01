Photo Release

November 9, 2023 Once a senator, always a senator: Incumbent and past Senators and their spouses pose for a "class picture" at the start of the traditional Senate Reunion Dinner at Ayuntamiento de Manila, Intramuros, Manila Wednesday, November 9, 2023. The traditional Senate Reunion Dinners, as part of the anniversary of the Senate of the Philippines, have always been a venue for valuable conversations that bridge the Senate’s past with its present, and create pathways toward its future. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)