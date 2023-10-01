Photo Release

November 9, 2023 Repairs, construction of classrooms, schools: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, during the deliberation on the proposed P715-billion budget of the Department of Education (DepEd) Thursday, November 9, 2023, expressed concerns over the decrease in the budget allocation for repairs and rehabilitation of classrooms. Looking at the General Appropriations Bill (GAB) submitted by the House of Representatives, Ejercito observed that the allocation decreased to P1.5 billion from P6.5 billion as proposed in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) submitted by the Department of Budget and Management. The budget cut, he noted, was realigned for the construction of new school buildings. “I'm worried because, as you know, we are in the Pacific Ring of Fire, we are always visited by about 20 typhoons, are prone to calamities, and this is the low hanging fruit... it is much easier, faster to rehabilitate and repair classrooms that can be used right away than to construct new classrooms,” the senator said. Sen. Pia Cayetano, sponsor of the DepEd budget, agreed with Ejercito, but was quick to add that the agency has its prioritization for the construction of new buildings: (1) schools with learners having classes in makeshift or open spaces, and other alternative learning spaces; (2) schools with remaining classroom requirements shortage; (3) replacement of school buildings totally damaged by typhoons and other calamities; (4) schools located in geographically isolated, disadvantage and conflict areas; (5) schools damaged by calamities that are not included in the Quick Response Fund; and (6) schools with no program construction for the past five years. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)