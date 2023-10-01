Photo Release

November 9, 2023 Stop collecting contributions from students: Sen. Raffy Tulfo urges the Department of Education (DepEd) to come out with a policy that will prohibit the collection of contributions from students in public schools, whether in the primary, elementary or secondary levels. In raising the issue during Thursday's budget deliberation, November 9, 2023, Tulfo cited Republic Act 5546 or An Act Prohibiting the Collection of Contributions from School Children of Public Primary, Intermediate and High Schools. Tulfo added that he received hundreds of complaints from parents who have children studying in public schools regarding contributions. “I want to put a stop to it. I really do, as much as possible during my watch as a senator of the republic,” Tulfo said, noting that the school collection of contributions from students and parents is done through the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA). In response, Sen. Pia Cayetano, who defended the DepEd’s 2024 budget, assured that the agency has promised to issue a department order that will strengthen the law. Tulfo, before ending his interpellation, said that on behalf of the parents of students in public schools, he is expressing his gratitude to Sen. Cayetano and to the DepEd. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)