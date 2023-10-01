Photo Release

November 9, 2023 Increase teachers’ salaries, allowances: Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go urges the Department of Education to prioritize the increase in salaries and allowances of teachers during the plenary deliberations on the department’s 2024 budget Thursday, November 9, 2023. In pushing for the salary and allowance hike of teachers, Go cited Budget and Management Sec. Amenah Pangandaman’s statement during the Development Budget Coordination Committee-Senate briefing and during plenary interpellations that around P17 billion had been earmarked for the Salary Standardization Law 6 in the proposed 2024 budget.”Despite the pressing challenges in public education during the pandemic, teachers were able to adapt and respond to the challenging work situations. They went above and beyond to ensure the delivery of education for their learners. It is therefore just incumbent upon us to recognize their devotion and invaluable contribution to the formation of our youth and society,” Go said. (Joseph B. Vidal / Senate PRIB)