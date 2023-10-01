Photo Release

November 9, 2023 Estrada wants teachers involved in BSKE cheating sanctioned: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses serious concern over reports that some teachers in one of the cities in Metro Manila who served as election workers during the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) were involved in cheating. Estrada asked Sen. Pia Cayetano, senior vice chairperson of the Committee on Finance, about the possible sanctions that can be imposed against erring school teachers caught cheating during elections. “If this can happen in a city in Metro Manila, it can also happen nationwide,” Estrada said during the marathon plenary session to deliberate on the proposed 2024 national budget, Thursday, November 9, 2023. Cayetano, in response, said that while the Department of Education can receive complaints against erring teachers, the Commission on Election has jurisdiction to hear all elections-related violations. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)