Photo Release

November 9, 2023 What’s the one thing that solves Ph education crisis?: Sen. Alan Peter S. Cayetano raises this question as the Senate scrutinizes the proposed P718.08-billion budget for next year of the Department of Education (DepEd) Thursday, November 9, 2023. Cayetano, during the plenary debates, inquired how the DepEd characterizes the present situation of the Philippine education. “Are we doing well? Are we in the top-tier? Would you agree with some of the statements that the Philippine education is in crisis?” Cayetano asked. Sen. Pia Cayetano, sponsor of the DepEd budget, said the DepEd expressed concern over the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) results, which reflected the urgency of addressing issues and gaps in attaining quality basic education in the Philippines. To address this problem, the DepEd provided several plans including the development of holistic curriculum, setting a national standard, accessibility and inclusivity, among others. (Joseph B. Vidal / Senate PRIB)