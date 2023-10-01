Photo Release

November 9, 2023 DepEd budget deemed submitted: Sen. Pia Cayetano, senior vice chairperson of the Committee on Finance, defends the proposed budget of the Department of Education (DepEd) for 2024 amounting to P718.08 billion during Thursday’s plenary session, November 9, 2023. Responding to Sen. Raffy Tulfo’s concern on the collection of contributions from students in all public elementary and secondary schools, Cayetano clarified it has been the policy of the DepEd since 1969 that there is a total ban on collection from the children, school children, the students and teachers. However, the department recognizes as a separate entity the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) which has their own rules and guidelines on fund-raising activities. Tulfo insisted that there should be a department order prohibiting PTA from collecting donations, which Cayetano, upon consultation with DepEd officials, agreed. The senator sponsored the DepEd budget and its attached agencies: Office of the Secretary, P715.84 billion; Early Childhood Care and Development Council, P290 million; National Academy of Sports, P230 million; National Book Development Board, P178 million; National Council for Children’s Television, P82 million; National Museum of the Philippines, P1.36 million; and Philippine High School for the Arts, P98 million. The proposed DepEd budget was deemed submitted for plenary consideration. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)