Photo Release

November 10, 2023 DepEd budget submitted: Vice President and Education Sec. Sara Duterte, along with other officials of the Department of Education (DepEd), pose with senators, led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri after the DepEd’s proposed P718-billion budget for 2024 was deemed submitted for the Senate’s approval during Thursday’s marathon session on November 9, 2023. Earlier in the day, the chamber moved to have the 2024 budget of the Office of the Vice President deemed submitted for approval. Also in photo are (from right) Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senators Mark Villar, Sonny Angara, Pia Cayetano, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Alan Peter Cayetano and Win Gatchalian. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)