Photo Release

November 10, 2023 Zubiri seeks DILG’s support for APPF31 hosting: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri seeks the support of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) led by Sec. Benjamin Abalos, Jr. and the Philippine National Police (PNP) headed by Gen. Benjamin Accorda Jr., in connection with the Philippine Congress’ hosting of the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF31) on November 23 to 26. Zubiri made the appeal during plenary deliberation on the proposed 2024 budget of the DILG and its attached agencies on Thursday, November 09, 2023. “We need the help of the Office of the Secretary, together with the Chief PNP, because we must ensure the safety of more than 300 legislators and their delegations to prevent any untoward incidents,” Zubiri said. It is the second time that the Philippines will host the annual forum, bringing together parliamentarians from 28 countries to discuss pressing political, security, socio-economic issues, and challenges confronting the region. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)