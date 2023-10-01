Photo Release

November 10, 2023 Heads must roll: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda wants the Blue Ribbon Committee to dig deeper into reports that foreign nationals are illegally obtaining Philippine passports and other documents in the country. Legarda made the call as she defended the proposed P24.06-billion budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) during the plenary session Thursday, November 9, 2023. Legarda believed that the DFA is not the only agency involved in this case. “We will not let this pass and I would welcome the resolution that your honor (Sen. Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa) and Sen. (Francis ‘Tol' N.) Tolentino will file to look at it through the Blue Ribbon Committee… I share your (Dela Rosa) outrage that this happened,” the senator said. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)