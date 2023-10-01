Photo Release

November 10, 2023 Hontiveros condemns POGO hub: After an ocular inspection, Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros says she was shocked to see a torture chamber inside a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Pasay City. During Friday’s hearing, November 10, 2023, of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender, Hontiveros described the torture chamber as a picture of agony and suffering where several blood stains scattered around the walls of the room. “Like you, I was also shocked by what we saw in the 'torture chamber' where Smart Web employees were tied up. There was no light, no food. The victims suffered bruises inflicted by their audacious and abusive employer,” Hontiveros said. “Earlier, during our ocular, I could hardly stop crying when I saw the ‘aquarium’ where the women are made like dishes at the rooms where the POGO employees and their bosses are making them sex slaves,” the senator added. Hontiveros, together with Sen. Win Gatchalian, inspected a complete POGO community in one building that housed an entertainment center, KTV Bar, canteens, barber shops, restaurants and dubious spa services. (Photos by Kyle Venturillo/Office of Sen. Hontiveros)