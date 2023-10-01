Photo Release



GRAND WINNER: Senator Cynthia Villar together with Deputy Speaker Camille Villar and Vistaland CEO Paolo Villar hands to Lorena Policarpio, a wife of an electrician OFW in Saudi Arabia the ceremonial key after she won a Camella house and lot, the grand prize in the raffle draw during thje 12th OFW and Family Summit held at the Villar Tent in Las Piñas City. It is their first time to join the event and was very glad to receive the surprised blessing.

******

GRAND WINNER Ibinigay nina Senator Cynthia Villar, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar at Vistaland CEO Paolo Villar kay Lorena Policarpio, asawa ng isang electrician OFW sa Saudi Arabia ang ceremonial key matapos niyang manalo ng Camella house and lot, ang grand prize sa raffle draw noong ika-12th OFW and Family Summit na ginanap sa Villar Tent sa Las Piñas City. Ito ang kanilang unang pagkakataon na sumali sa Summit at nagpapasalamat sa natanggap ng biyaya.