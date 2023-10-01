Photo Release



12th OFW and FAMILY SUMMIT: More than 3000 OFW and their family registered to the 12th OFW and Family Summit held in Villar Tent in Las Piñas City, on November 10. Organized by Villar foundation, the Summit is the Villar’s Family way of thanking the OFWs for keeping the economy amid global crisis. Ribbon cutting photo from L-R – Shoppee Phil.,head Vincent Lee, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, Senator Mark Villar, Senator Cynthia Villar,F/Senate President Manny Villar, OIC-DMW Atty.Hans Leo Cacdac, and OWWA Administrator Arnelli Ignacio.

*******

12th OFW and FAMILY SUMMIT. Mahigit 3000 OFW at kanilang pamilya ang nagparehistro sa 12th OFW and Family Summit na ginanap sa Villar Tent sa Las Piñas City, noong Nobyembre 10. Inorganisa ng Villar foundation, ang Summit ay ang paraan ng pamilya Villar ng pasasalamat sa mga OFW sa pagpapanatili ng matatag na ekonomiya sa gitna ng krisis. (Ribbon cutting photo from L-R) - Shoppee Phil.,Head, Vincent Lee, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar Senator Mark Villar,Senator Cynthia Villar,F/Senate President Manny Villar,OIC-DMW Atty.Hans Leo Cacdac, and OWWA Administrator Arnelli Ignacio.