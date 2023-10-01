Photo Release

November 23, 2023 Zubiri, China rep shake hands: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (right) shakes the hand of Wang Ke, vice-chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee, National People’s Congress (NPC) during the opening of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF 31) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City Thursday, November 23, 2023. Members of the APPF31 will tackle political and security matters as well as regional cooperation among member countries.(Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)