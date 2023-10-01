Photo Release

November 24, 2023 Jinggoy’s call to action to Asia Pacific parliamentarians: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada advocates for the promotion of the 1982 Manila Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes in resolving conflicts and mitigating tensions resolving conflicts and mitigating tensions in the Asia Pacific region. “By highlighting the principles enshrined in this declaration, we can reaffirm our collective dedication to fostering international cooperation, preventing conflicts, and upholding the rule of law,” Estrada, Senate Committee on National Defense Chairperson, said in his speech during the plenary session on political and security matters in the ongoing 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) Friday, November 24, 2023, at the PICC, Pasay City. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)