Photo Release

December 4, 2023 Pia: "All the sustainable development goals can be achieved if we empower women": Senator Pia S. Cayetano stressed at the 'Walk In Her Shoes' interactive exhibit. Mounted in partnership with UNFPA, the exhibit aims to raise consciousness and action against violence against women and children. Cayetano chairs the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking.