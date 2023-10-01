Photo Release

December 4, 2023 Stay calm: Sen. Raffy Tulfo urges the public to stay calm and avoid any conclusion on the recent act of terrorism that killed 11 persons and injured 45 others in a bombing during a catholic mass in a gymnasium at the Mindanao State University (MSU). “The one who does this wants to put different sectors into conflict. We should not indulge in such discussions because there is only one thing that is certain, the bombing that happened was an act of terrorism that wanted to sow fear to the people and destabilize the peace and order in our country,” Tulfo said in Filipino. “I am calling on the people of the Philippines to respect each other, even if we have different religions, customs, and cultures, we are one race, we are all Filipinos, the Philippines is for Marawi, the Marawi is Philippines,” he added. During Monday’s plenary session, December 4, 2023, Tulfo, in his privilege speech, said he will closely monitor the investigation to determine the perpetrator and bring justice to the victims. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)