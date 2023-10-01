Photo Release

December 4, 2023 Pimentel prays for a happy, hopeful, and safe Christmas Season for all: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III leads the opening prayer during the plenary session on Monday, December 04, 2023. In his prayer, Pimentel asked God to guide the Filipino people and the nation amid the bombing at the Mindanao State University and the earthquake that hit Surigao del Sur, claiming the lives of five individuals and injuring several others. Pimentel also prayed for the safe return of Filipino seafarers held hostage in the Red Sea and for the souls of two Filipinos executed in a foreign land. “May your light shine upon all of us and instill in us the spirit of compassion, generosity, and understanding. May this season be a happy one, a hopeful one, and a kind and safe one for all of us,” Pimentel said in his prayer. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)