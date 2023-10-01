Photo Release

January 2, 2024 “WE ARE ONE BODY.”: Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, together with City of Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano, on New Year’s Day 2024 celebrated two ceremonial boodle fights with a total of 46 police offers in two locations in Barangay West Rembo and Comembo as a show of support and unity with EMBO districts. “Napaka-importante sa amin ni Lani na first day of the year, nandito kami sa EMBO to show the people of EMBO na iisa ang Taguig,” the senator said. Cayetano, who is a keen supporter of the country’s military and uniformed personnel, also expressed support for the barangays’ and Philippine National Police’s resources and other needs.