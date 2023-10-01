Photo Release

January 8, 2024 VAT implementation: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, heads a consultative meeting with the Board of Investments and domestic enterprises to discuss the inconsistency between the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Law and its implementing rules and regulations (IRR); the value-added tax on importations and local purchases of goods and services and the congressional oversight committee on the CREATE Law Monday, January 8, 2024. Bureau of Investment-Legal and Compliance Service Dir. Ely Jean Portoza explained to Gatchalian that the confusion on the implementation of the zero VAT came about because the CREATE Act did not specify that zero VAT would only be applicable to exporters while the IRR specified that it would only be applicable to exporters. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)