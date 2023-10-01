Photo Release

January 8, 2024 Hontiveros attends consultative meeting: Sen. Risa Hontiveros attends the consultative meeting conducted by the Committee on Ways and Means to discuss Senate Resolution Nos. 219 and 244 filed by Hontiveros and Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel Jr. respectively, calling for the Senate to convene the Congressional Oversight Committee on the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program for the purpose of rectifying the inconsistency between the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Law and its implementing rules and regulations (IRR) and the value-added tax on importations and local purchases of goods and services Monday, January 8, 2024. Hontiveros asked the Board of Investment (BOI) officials if they presented a position paper on the VAT during the deliberation of the CREATE bill in the Senate. BOI-Legal and Compliance Service Dir. Ely Jean Portoza replied they had not. Portoza said the IRR that was issued after the CREATE Act was passed in 2021, specified that the zero VAT on local purchases applies only to registered business enterprises that are exporters. “By definition of the law, an exporter is one that would export at least 70 percent of its products and services,” Portoza said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)