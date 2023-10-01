Photo Release

January 10, 2024 Same problem, same people: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, chairperson of the Committee on Energy, demands solutions to ensure energy security and self-sufficiency as he leads the probe on the crippling power outage in Panay Island. Tulfo lamented that the blackout in Panay Island that resulted in billions of pesos in economic losses has been a recurring problem committed by the same people in the energy sector. “Instead of resorting to finger-pointing, just explain… what could have been done better? What changes should we make to prevent this from happening again? Our people deserve nothing else, ” the senator said Wednesday, January 10, 2024. (Joseph Vidal / Senate Social Media Unit)