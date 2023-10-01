Photo Release

January 10, 2024 Cooperation to address power outage: Sen. Ronald ‘Bato” Dela Rosa asks the full cooperation of all resource persons and stakeholders present in the hearing being conducted by the Committee on Energy to ferret out the truth and find solutions to the massive power disruption that transpired recently in Panay Island (Iloilo, Capiz, Antique, Aklan) which included Boracay and Guimaras. During Wednesday’s hearing, January 10, 2024, Dela Rosa sought the utmost cooperation of all concerned government agencies, non-government organizations, private corporations, electric cooperatives and other stakeholders. “I just like to inform our resource speakers that the Senate is still on break but because of this issue we need to come here to address this problem. I am asking your full cooperation. We are on break but we came here for this very important issue. So please do not waste this opportunity to address this problem through this hearing,” Dela Rosa said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)