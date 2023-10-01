Photo Release

January 10, 2024 No to repeat of blackouts: Sen. Win Gatchalian seeks solutions to the recurring power outages in light of the intensifying El Niño phenomenon. As the Committee on Energy probed the recent blackout in the islands of Panay and Guimaras, Gatchalian said those responsible should be held to account to prevent another repeat of the incident. "It's important not to repeat this occurrence...This might become a dangerous problem when the summer comes in," Gatchalian said on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)