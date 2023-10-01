Photo Release

January 10, 2024 Escudero pushes for grid code review: Sen. Francis ‘Chiz” Escudero, during the public inquiry of the Committee on Energy into the recent blackout in the islands of Panay and Guimaras Wednesday, January 10, 2024, raises the need to have the Philippine Grid Code reviewed to prevent similar incidents from happening. Escudero cited a current situation wherein power plants can make an unscheduled shutdown if it affects only frequency but it is silent about unbalance and voltage. “These things need to be clarified so that protocols can be established to avoid similar incidents from occurring in the future,” Escudero said, adding that he has several recommendations which he will be introducing at the proper time. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)