January 10, 2024 NGCP’s shortcomings: Sen. Francis ‘Tol’ N. Tolentino says the failure of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to immediately acknowledge its shortcomings in the three-day power blackout in Panay Island should pave the way for Congress to review the legislative franchise granted by the government to the power consortium under Republic Act (RA) No. 9511. Tolentino, during the Committee on Energy investigation Monday, January 10, 2024 on the recent power disruptions in the island, said NGCP’s failure to immediately acknowledge its shortcomings in managing the Panay power outage further erodes trust and raises concerns about their commitment to transparency in addressing systems issues within their operations. “If we look at Section 3 (of RA 9511), maybe they forget what is written, are the words industry standards, not just technical standards, but transparency and accountability are also included,” Tolentino said. He said he is more than willing to craft immediate legislative changes in so far as Republic Act 9511 is concerned. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)