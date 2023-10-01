Photo Release

January 10, 2024 Hontiveros wants full transparency, accountability in Panay blackout: Sen. Risa Hontiveros urges full transparency and accountability in the recent blackout which affected millions of residents in Panay and Guimaras. During the Committee on Energy hearing on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, Hontiveros said that state grid operator National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) should address claims of their “action or inaction” during the critical hours of the power outage, and their reported failure to provide real-time system profile updates despite having access to the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system. “If our probe confirms the negligence or incompetence of NGCP in its obligation as system operator of our nation’s power grid, it is time for the Senate to review the NGCP’s legislative franchise,” Hontiveros said. (Senate PRIB Photos)