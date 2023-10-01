Photo Release



Villar cites PMMC 4th Watch: Sen. Cynthia Villar has recognized the genuine service of the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (PMCC) to the less fortunate, during the International Missionary Day and Home Free Global Crusade of PMCC (4th Watch) last January 14,2023 (Sunday) in Quirino Grandstand,Manila. VIllar one of the special guest, recognized the group for continuously building bridges of hope and faith.

*********

Kinilala ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang tunay na paglilingkod ng Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (PMCC) sa mga mahihirap, sa ginanap na International Missionary Day at Home Free Global Crusade ng PMCC (4th Watch) noong Enero 14,2023 (Linggo) sa Quirino Grandstand, Maynila. Si Villar ay isa sa special guest sa okasyon at nagbigay ng pagkilala sa grupo sa patuloy na pagbuo ng pag-asa at pananampalataya.