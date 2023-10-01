Photo Release



Tulfo meets with Singapore execs to discuss WTE: SINGAPORE — Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo attended a dinner meeting with some business executives yesterday Jan. 14 to discuss the opportunity and possibility of investment in the Philippines in the field of Energy.

The dinner was attended by Lavan Thiru, Executive Director of Infrastructure Asia, Farchad Kaviani, Managing Director for Southeast Asia of SUEZ, Renee Mison Executive Director of Go Circular, Kunal Shah Chief Growth Officer and Managing Director of Anaergia, and Jens Moller, Engineering Manager of Ramboll.